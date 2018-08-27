ImageResize
Simple workflow for resizing images in slack
#5 Product of the DayToday
ImageResize is a slack app to simplify image resizing workflow.
Shrikar ArchakMaker@shrikar84 · Software Engineer
Hello PH, Would love some feedback on a slack app to simplify image resizing workflow. Problem: Every social media platform wants to be unique and want to have a different dimension for any images that are posted on their platform. Why is it a problem? It’s really painful to have assets created matching the exact dimension for all of these platforms. Solution: As slack is becoming an integral part of every business small and big I was thinking if we can streamline the flow of image resizing right from slack. This is where the slack app I build https://imageresize.xyz plays an important role. 1. Simple slash command which given an image URL will respond back with resized image. 2. Single click asset resizing. Let me know if you have any feedback
Nathaniel Adams@nathaniel_adams · Co-founder, MovieList
@shrikar84 Very interesting tool! Does it keep the original file type or does it convert it to .jpeg?
Shrikar ArchakMaker@shrikar84 · Software Engineer
@nathaniel_adams It keeps the original file type
