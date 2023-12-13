Products
Imagen 2
Google's most advanced text-to-image technology
Google's most advanced text-to-image diffusion technology, delivering high-quality, photorealistic outputs that are closely aligned and consistent with the user’s prompt.
Launched in
Design Tools
Photography
Artificial Intelligence
by
Imagen 2
About this launch
Imagen 2
Google's most advanced text-to-image technology
Imagen 2 by
Imagen 2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Photography
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on December 14th, 2023.
Imagen 2
is not rated yet. This is Imagen 2's first launch.
