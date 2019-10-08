Discussion
Vaisakh Pradeep
Maker
Hi friends! As a designer and illustrator I often draw inspiration and set the mood from images, especially from nature. ImageHues was created to make this process easier. The website picks random beautiful images from unsplash and auto-generates color palette from the image capturing the overall mood. The user can click on a color to copy the color code and can also save the color palette by clicking the heart icon. Currently I've limited the number of images per load in order to reduce cognitive overload. Let me know your thoughts on this simple application and share it with your friends if you loved it. Cheers :)
