Ben
Really like this, saves a lot of time! A simple click of the icon and boom, shows the images, what's not to like. Thanks for finding this @_g_tarafdar_gtarafdar_
Hunter
Hunter
I was wondering about the easiest way to collect company logos from their websites. But sometimes it's too difficult and time-consuming also. As many of the websites use CSS Sprite to show logos to get fewer HTTPS requests. I've tried several Chrome Extension. But this Image Picker tool works best. And I found it helpful. How to Find the images with Image Picker Chrome Extension? Just install the chrome tool from here:👇 https://bit.ly/Image-Picker Activate it. Visit any website. Click the 📷 icon of the Image Picker tool, right-click to download image and enjoy your work.😍 Thanks. If you find it useful too then please share your opinion. Unfortunately, I failed to find the maker except for his Github Profile link, Github Name: bluemirr5 Link: https://github.com/bluemirr5 Here is the tutorial of how it works 😊👇
