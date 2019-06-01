Image Finder 2.0
Free stock photos from various websites
Image Finder is a 4 years old website that collect free stock photos from from various free stock photo sites that have Public Domain, CC Zero or other Creative Commons licenses.
Image Finder enables to to easily search more than 160K images in our database.
AndrayogiMaker@andrayogi · Creative Director
Hi guys! This new version replaces the old one that uses WordPress as the backend. With this new version we take a leap forward and build the site all over again using Laravel and Mongodb, with the help of Scrapy to crawl stock photo sites and Redis for caching. Right now we have more than 163K photos in our database and it will only keep growing day by day. We also plan to enable photographers to upload their own photos to our site in the near future.
