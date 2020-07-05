  1. Home
  2.  → Image Dimmer

Image Dimmer

Dim images on the page while using dark reader or dark mode

Image Dimmer is a tiny chrome extension that allows you to dim the images on a page when you are using a dark mode or dark reader thus making it even more comfortable to read. Hover over a dimmed image to brighten it up.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Kunal Tahilramani
Maker
Hey guys, this tiny chrome extension basically allows you to dim the images on a page when you are using a dark mode. I had built this extension for myself a few months ago to reduce the brightness of images on my screen while I was reading or browsing the web since I have to use a dark mode. I figured this may help others who use dark mode as an accessibility feature too This extension is intended to be used along with your favorite dark mode extension.
UpvoteShare