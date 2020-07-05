Image Dimmer

Discussion
Kunal Tahilramani
Maker
Hey guys, this tiny chrome extension basically allows you to dim the images on a page when you are using a dark mode. I had built this extension for myself a few months ago to reduce the brightness of images on my screen while I was reading or browsing the web since I have to use a dark mode. I figured this may help others who use dark mode as an accessibility feature too This extension is intended to be used along with your favorite dark mode extension.
