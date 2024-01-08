Products
Image Batch Edit by CapCut

Time-saving bulk image editing at your fingertips.

Edit multiple images smoothly, unlocking creative possibilities. Enjoy one-click background modification, batch resizing, central focus repositioning, access to templates and AI models, and easy adaptation across various platforms.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Tech
 by
About this launch
Image Batch Edit by CapCut
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in Design Tools, Productivity, Tech. Made by
Jakeson Christopher
. Featured on January 11th, 2024.
Upvotes
76
Comments
11
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#68