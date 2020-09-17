discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dan Rowden
MakerIndie maker. ilo.so
Hi all! I'm Dan 👋 I've been building on the web for over a decade and been a Twitter user since 2006, but hadn't been a regular user in recent years. In the past few months I got right back into Twitter and have seen huge results by being an engaged member of the community and by sharing what I've been building. Twitter's own analytics product shows some core numbers but I felt like I was being cheated from seeing more in-depth analysis. So in July, I started building ilo. ilo's aim is to show you detailed metrics but in a relaxed, friendly fashion (hence the smiling logo!). The focus is on giving you better understanding of how people are reacting to and engaging with your tweets so you can get better at it. I've seen big results by tweeting about certain topics based on my ilo-powered metrics. Core features: - tweet timelines: view impressions and engagements over a tweet's first 24 hours - daily follower chart: track how fast your followers grow - tweet table: easy-to-glance table showing your tweets and all their metrics side by side - lots of charts: check your account's health and growth with a single page scroll (more coming!) For launch, I've set up two deals: $160 for lifetime access or $70/year ($30/year discount, forever). ilo is normally $12/month or $100/year You can check my public ilo dashboard at ilo.so/dr/. If you want to just try ilo, please utilise the free 7-day trial! (no credit card necessary) (I post regularly about what I'm building on Twitter. Come say hi!)
Share
Upvote (3)
Great to see this launched, Dan! Congrats, I can see this product doing well. All the best with it!
@leandro8209 Thanks Leandro! ✨
It was pleasure to follow your journey from idea to finally launch on Twitter. Wish your all the best with ilo, Dan🚀
I have been using ilo for a month and it is so much better than Twitter's own analytics that I immediately jumped at the chance to buy the lifetime plan. If you're into Twitter, ilo can lead to some fascinating insights! Would highly recommend 👍
Love this :)
UpvoteShare