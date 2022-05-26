Sign In
Illustrator+SVG Import plugin for Figma
Illustrator+SVG Import plugin for Figma
Import your illustrator and SVG files into Figma.
Import your illustrator and SVG files into Figma. This plugin fixes most import issues, including: • Copy paste from Illustrator to Figma • SVGs using • SVGs using HSL/HSLa • SVGs with malformed width/height
