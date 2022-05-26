  1. Home
  2.  → Illustrator+SVG Import plugin for Figma

Illustrator+SVG Import plugin for Figma

Import your illustrator and SVG files into Figma.

visit
  1. 3d473a1e-4f0f-407a-a575-8361d8b4ab94.png
Import your illustrator and SVG files into Figma. This plugin fixes most import issues, including: • Copy paste from Illustrator to Figma • SVGs using • SVGs using HSL/HSLa • SVGs with malformed width/height
Embed
Featured
Relicx
Promoted
Monitor, debug and test real-world CX flows in minutes
Have you used Illustrator+SVG Import plugin for Figma?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.