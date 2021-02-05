illustrationkit is a collection of premium open-source illustrations with new illustration added daily.
Currently
- 110+ scenes
- 55+ characters
- Character creator for figma & sketch
- New illustration added daily
- Roadmap to add 300+ illustrations
👋Hi everyone, I am Khushmeen, an illustrator and maker of IllustrationKit. I built this with @dilpreetsio IllustrationKit is a collection of premium open-source illustrations. It's absolutely free for personal and commercial projects and no attribution is required :) You can use these illustrations for your website landing page, onboarding screens, email marketing, newsletter, social media posts, blogs, advertisements and almost anywhere you like 😊 Illustration kit includes- - Scene based illustrations with 110+ scenes - 50+ Characters poses - Character Creator to create custom characters and poses (includes Figma and sketch files) - Customize colours and skin tones - Track progress and upcoming illustrations - New illustration added every day I am really happy to share these with you. I hope you will find them useful. Looking forward to seeing all the amazing things you create using these illustrations. Made with lots of ❤️
@dilpreetsio @khushmeensidhu great kit! Awesome, guys😍
@nataly_tykhonova1 thank you 😃
This is one of the products where I'll be like, "how's this still free?" haha. Congrats on the launch 🎉🎉 and really appreciate your consistent addition of new illustrations.
This is awesome! Really helpful for us & thanks a ton for sharing!
@manusrikumar thank you :)
Awesome work, Khushmeen and Dilpreet. Great to see you come up with this product, I'm sure a lot of folks will find this useful.
@pranavchimulkar thank you Pranav :)