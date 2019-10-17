Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Ikidoo

Ikidoo

Create interactive stories with your kids

get it
Reading stories to your kids is fun but how about helping them to create their own stories? Explore your children's imagination to create interactive stories with them and spend some quality time together.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Will Ceolin
Will Ceolin
Maker
Hey everyone! This is my first product here: a web app where you can create interactive stories with your kids. It's a nice experience to spend some quality time together and bond with them. We all know how creative kids can be. Ikidoo allows them to explore their creativity in a fun way. We're also making a special price for our Product Hunt launch and the holiday season: just $14.90/year. I hope you enjoy! Let us know what you think. :)
UpvoteShare