Shunsuke Yagi
Maker
UX designer of ikes.app, Tokyo Japan
🎈
Hi Product Hunters! We are so excited to share a new productivity app today! - Story - Whenever I had a good idea💡or came across a great idea on Kindle📖, SNS👨👩👦👦, or blogs💻, I have been using memo apps to collect them for my future work and life. However, actually, such accumulated ideas📑 were rarely used later on. A large number of ideas were just accumulating in memo apps without being organized👎. I really needed a text-oriented idea management app to collect ideas and manage them properly. That's why we developed Ikes👍 - Functions - There are 3️⃣ features that make Ikes different from so-called memo apps. 1️⃣ is that it has a special UI designed to allow you to capture ideas quickly🚀, whether you are using the Ikes app or any other apps. Meta information such as tags🏷, information sources👤, etc💫. can be quickly added to make it easier to review ideas later. 2️⃣ is that it has features that facilitate the exploration🔎 and rediscovery🔭 of ideas. The tag explorer, with its tag cloud and various filtering options not found in older memo apps👎, makes it incredibly comfortable to explore tags that abstract ideas👍. Sources can be explored with the same comfort. 3️⃣ is the idea reminder🪄. This is a feature found in the dashboard and widgets that lists ideas randomly. You can experience an unintended rediscovery with an idea😆. You will be surprised that you forgot such a good idea! This is the most favorite function for me✨. What do you think? Currently all functions including iCloud sync are available for free. Please try Ikes for a comfortable way to manage your ideas. P.S. The concept of Ikes was inspired by a cook's tool called Ikesu🐟, which has been used in Japan since ancient times and is still in use today. If you are interested, please visit ikes.app and found more story.
