  1. Home
  2.  → Ikes

Ikes

The best way to capture & manage ideas

Productivity
Task Management
User Experience
Have you ever experienced that ideas you found are buried in an unarranged pile of memos or bookmarks?
With ikes you can not only quickly capture ideas from anywhere even in 3rd party apps, but also find useful ideas later on with a variety of search options.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Shunsuke Yagi
Maker
🎈
UX designer of ikes.app, Tokyo Japan
Hi Product Hunters! We are so excited to share a new productivity app today! - Story - Whenever I had a good idea💡or came across a great idea on Kindle📖, SNS👨‍👩‍👦‍👦, or blogs💻, I have been using memo apps to collect them for my future work and life. However, actually, such accumulated ideas📑 were rarely used later on. A large number of ideas were just accumulating in memo apps without being organized👎. I really needed a text-oriented idea management app to collect ideas and manage them properly. That's why we developed Ikes👍 - Functions - There are 3️⃣ features that make Ikes different from so-called memo apps. 1️⃣ is that it has a special UI designed to allow you to capture ideas quickly🚀, whether you are using the Ikes app or any other apps. Meta information such as tags🏷, information sources👤, etc💫. can be quickly added to make it easier to review ideas later. 2️⃣ is that it has features that facilitate the exploration🔎 and rediscovery🔭 of ideas. The tag explorer, with its tag cloud and various filtering options not found in older memo apps👎, makes it incredibly comfortable to explore tags that abstract ideas👍. Sources can be explored with the same comfort. 3️⃣ is the idea reminder🪄. This is a feature found in the dashboard and widgets that lists ideas randomly. You can experience an unintended rediscovery with an idea😆. You will be surprised that you forgot such a good idea! This is the most favorite function for me✨. What do you think? Currently all functions including iCloud sync are available for free. Please try Ikes for a comfortable way to manage your ideas. P.S. The concept of Ikes was inspired by a cook's tool called Ikesu🐟, which has been used in Japan since ancient times and is still in use today. If you are interested, please visit ikes.app and found more story.
Share