IKEA UPPKOPPLA

Teaming up with UNYQ, a design company offering customised 3D-printed medical wearables and Area Academy, well-renowned for their educational structures, program and courses within e-sports, IKEA wants to initially improve life for gamers at home.
Ikea is making custom accessories for gamersIkea is partnering with prosthetics company Unyq and e-sports company Area Academy to create a line of accessories for gamers. Called Uppkoppla, which means "online," the 3D-printed line is meant to provide custom-made fits for gamers, including those with mobility issues.
Aaron O'Leary
Loving this approach Ikea is taking. ThisAbles is fantastic and it looks now they are expanding based on specific hobbies and pastimes as well to help make everything more accessible
