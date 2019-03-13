Log InSign up
Ikea ThisAbles

3d printable add-ons to make furniture accessible by Ikea

The This Ables project was conceived to allow people with special needs to enjoy the quality of life provided by IKEA products.
As part of IKEA’s vision to “create a better everyday life for as many people as possible”
Ikea's 3D-printed add-ons make its furniture more accessible for people with disabilitiesIkea Israel teamed up with Milbat and Access Israel to develop ThisAbles, a line of 3D-printed add-ons for Ikea furniture. There are 13 designs available, like the EasyHandle or the Mega Switch, which make Ikea furniture to be more accessible.
The Verge
Aaron O'Leary
I like this a lot, would make sense though for Ikea to sell them as well, access to 3d printing is not as common as they might think
