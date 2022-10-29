Products
Home
→
Product
→
iHabit
Ranked #6 for today
iHabit
free minimalist chrome extension to track habits
Simple, minimalist habit tracking. Improve your life with new, impactful habits. Create weekly recurring habit schedules. Make your habits stick with progress visualizations for week, month, year, and all-time. Zero-complexity habit tracking.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
iHabit
About this launch
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
iHabit by
iHabit
was hunted by
Brendan Shih
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Brendan Shih
. Featured on October 30th, 2022.
iHabit
is not rated yet. This is iHabit's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#203
