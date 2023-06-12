Get app
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Igni
Igni

Igni

Open-source interactive shutdown timer

Free
Igni is a animated pixel art-style app that lets you schedule system shutdowns, offering an immersive experience while conserving power. Get ready to embark on a unique quest with Igni !
Launched in
Windows
Open Source
GitHub
 by
Igni
About this launch
Igni
IgniOpen-source interactive shutdown timer
0
reviews
26
followers
Igni by
Igni
was hunted by
Lucas Garcia
in Windows, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
Lucas Garcia
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Igni
is not rated yet. This is Igni's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-