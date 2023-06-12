Get app
Igni
Open-source interactive shutdown timer
Igni is a animated pixel art-style app that lets you schedule system shutdowns, offering an immersive experience while conserving power. Get ready to embark on a unique quest with Igni !
Windows
Open Source
GitHub
Igni
Igni
Open-source interactive shutdown timer
Igni by
Igni
was hunted by
Lucas Garcia
in
Windows
,
Open Source
,
GitHub
. Made by
Lucas Garcia
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Igni
is not rated yet. This is Igni's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
