IggyEnrich for your browser

Garry Tan
Hunter
Managing Partner, Initialized Capital
Anyone who's tried to book an Airbnb or VRBO – especially right now – knows the stress of trying to select the perfect home for your trip. Juggling wildfires, smoke, and COVID on the West Coast has made this a herculean task. Luckily, the new IggyEnrich Extension is offering some reprieve. As you research properties, you can now see data about the environment right on your screen – things like current air quality, wildfire risk, and the amount of light pollution. If you're thinking about a holiday or staycation, make your search a bit easier with this extension, live today. And look out for more location APIs from Iggy coming soon.
Thanks for hunting us, @garry_tan! I'm Zack, co-founder and CPO of Iggy. Today we're launching a chrome extension powered by our IggyEnrich API. It's fun, it's topical, it's cool 😎. Install and see the air quality, wildfire risk, light pollution, and geography of the surrounding area on any Airbnb, Redfin, Trulia, or VRBO listing in the continental US. Iggy provides an easy-to-use API, so enterprises can enrich their locations with powerful context and help users make decisions... without all the extra browser tabs.
