IggyEnrich for your browser

Add data to your travel and real estate searches

A Chrome extension for your favorite travel & real estate sites. Install to see data on the surrounding area, air quality, risk of wildfires, and light pollution— embedded directly on the page you're viewing! Works w/ listings on Airbnb, Redfin, Trulia, VRBO.
Introducing: IggyEnrich for your browserData is essential to decision-making but it often is found far from where decisions are made. Think back to the last time you tried to plan a short trip, vacation, or even looked for a place to live in a new city. How many browser tabs did you have open?
Garry Tan
Anyone who's tried to book an Airbnb or VRBO – especially right now – knows the stress of trying to select the perfect home for your trip. Juggling wildfires, smoke, and COVID on the West Coast has made this a herculean task. Luckily, the new IggyEnrich Extension is offering some reprieve. As you research properties, you can now see data about the environment right on your screen – things like current air quality, wildfire risk, and the amount of light pollution. If you're thinking about a holiday or staycation, make your search a bit easier with this extension, live today. And look out for more location APIs from Iggy coming soon.
Zachary Walker
Thanks for hunting us, @garry_tan! I'm Zack, co-founder and CPO of Iggy. Today we're launching a chrome extension powered by our IggyEnrich API. It's fun, it's topical, it's cool 😎. Install and see the air quality, wildfire risk, light pollution, and geography of the surrounding area on any Airbnb, Redfin, Trulia, or VRBO listing in the continental US. Iggy provides an easy-to-use API, so enterprises can enrich their locations with powerful context and help users make decisions... without all the extra browser tabs.
