Andrei Vreja
Maker
🎈
Hey hunters, makers, and cats! Excited to join the Product Hunt community after years of lurking. This is iForge, a simple web app for creating your own icons for iOS 14 - just search for your icon, pick your colors, download and enjoy. Looking into adding more features in the future, such as different background styles for icons, personalized wallpapers and a more simplified procedure for replacing iOS icons. If you have any suggestions, feel free to drop them here, or at hi@iforge.app. Don't like a feature or how the app works? I'm always open to feedback - don't sugarcoat it please :) First month is on me, use code PRODUCTHUNT at checkout ^^ Looking forward to seeing your setups!
