Elisa Salcudean
Maker
Hello Makers & Hunters, 👋 My name is Elisa, and I represent iFlow since it's launch - October 2018 🎉. I've seen it grow and change to what it is today - a complete time & attendance solution. iFlow is more than just an employee time tracker. It's everything you need to minimize the HR department's work processes with more than 50%. Don't have an HR department? iFlow will be the HR assistant you need so that you can focus on the success of your business. ⏰ iFlow time & attendance features: - Employees self-service with iFlow profiles for every employee - Easy schedule planning: custom shifts, predefined shifts, plan the work schedule for one year in less than 5 minutes with copy/paste functions - Real attendance: your employees can check-in/check-out of work from any device. iFlow registers the GPS location from where they punched-in/out. - Annual leave/sick leave/time off, and any other type of events are added by team members (employees), and approved or rejected by team leaders or administrators - E-mail notifications whenever an employee added a request - Dashboard with everybody's events. Quickly check the team's calendar - Timesheet fully customizable and automatically calculated - Overtime hours automatically calculated - Enjoy a predefined holiday list that can be customized by you - Real-time access from anywhere you are and from any device 👩💻 iFlow HR features: - Import fast and easy a large number of employees into the app with Excel import feature - Digital employee documents are completed automatically with employee's information - HR reports have all the information you need, and they are ready to be printed or downloaded - Different levels of approvals with different types of users: administrators, team leaders, and team members - iFlow is scalable for small to large size companies - You and your employees can upload any documents into the app. For example, employees can upload sick leave certificates, so the administrator has fast access to them. - Personnel files stored securely into the cloud, accessible with a single click I value any kind of feedback, so please let me know what you think. Also, I would really appreciate it if you`d help me spread the word. Thank you for your time! 🤗
iFlow it's very simple and does the job that is supposed to do very well with minimum hassle, training, implementation time, etc. Ideal if you were looking for some simple tool for keeping track of vacation times and worked hours in a self-service collaborative and transparent manner per employee, even if your people work in shifts or remote.
