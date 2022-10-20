Products
Iffy
Ranked #14 for today
Iffy
Leave and check website reviews without switching pages
Chrome extension. Leave and check website reviews without switching pages. A modern way to leave reviews. Powered by the community, and free of commercial influences. Currently a work in progress.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
E-Commerce
by
Iffy
About this launch
Iffy
Leave and check website reviews without switching pages!
Iffy by
Iffy
was hunted by
Todd Li
in
Productivity
,
Social Media
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Todd Li
. Featured on October 21st, 2022.
Iffy
is not rated yet. This is Iffy's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#194
