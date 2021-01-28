If I bought $GME...

discussion
Anthony Morris
MakerSoftware Developer
Hey everyone! 👋 I'm really passionate about building products. I often stare out my window thinking about the world's problems, hoping to find one I can solve. This passion started when I learned how to code. I realized I was actually capable of building things and releasing them to the world. However, building isn't always about saving the world. Sometimes you just need to have some fun. I made a product that'll help you calculate what you COULD HAVE made if you bought $GME before this crazy rally happened. This product isn't going to change your life, but I hope it'll put a smile on your face. Plus, this might be the best domain I've ever purchased. 💸 See you on the moon! 🚀🚀
