Home
→
Product
→
idPOD
idPOD
Your identity, your data, powered by AI.
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
idPOD: a privacy-first platform that gives you complete control over your digital life. Get your unique digital ID with your favorite emojis, and a hosted data pod. Share your data securely with friends and family. Fully interoperable with Solid.
Launched in
Emoji
,
Privacy
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
idPOD
About this launch
idPOD
Your identity, your data, powered by AI.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
idPOD by
idPOD
was hunted by
Smesh P
in
Emoji
,
Privacy
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Smesh P
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
idPOD
is not rated yet. This is idPOD's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report