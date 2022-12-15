Products
IdleStudy
IdleStudy
Study while you procrastinate, a browser extension
Get easily distracted from your learning? IdleStudy is the perfect solution. By embedding your flashcards into any website, you can keep revising while you browse. Perfect for procrastinators!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
IdleStudy
Burb
About this launch
IdleStudy
Study While You Procrastinate - A Browser Extension
IdleStudy by
IdleStudy
was hunted by
Jamie Turner
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Jamie Turner
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
IdleStudy
is not rated yet. This is IdleStudy's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#255
