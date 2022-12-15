Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → IdleStudy
IdleStudy

IdleStudy

Study while you procrastinate, a browser extension

Free Options
Get easily distracted from your learning? IdleStudy is the perfect solution. By embedding your flashcards into any website, you can keep revising while you browse. Perfect for procrastinators!
Launched in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity
IdleStudy
Burb
About this launch
IdleStudy
IdleStudyStudy While You Procrastinate - A Browser Extension
0
reviews
2
followers
IdleStudy by
IdleStudy
was hunted by
Jamie Turner
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Jamie Turner
. Featured on December 16th, 2022.
IdleStudy
is not rated yet. This is IdleStudy's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#255