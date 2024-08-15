Launches
IdleGuard
IdleGuard
Stay active and prevent tasks from pausing
IdleGuard is the ultimate utility for keeping your Mac active during important tasks. Whether you're giving a presentation, running long processes, or working remotely, IdleGuard ensures that your Mac stays awake and prevents it from going idle.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
by
IdleGuard
About this launch
IdleGuard
Stay Active, Stay Productive
IdleGuard by
IdleGuard
was hunted by
Kadir Emin İslamoğlu
in
Mac
,
Productivity
. Made by
Kadir Emin İslamoğlu
. Featured on August 15th, 2024.
IdleGuard
is not rated yet. This is IdleGuard's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
#104
