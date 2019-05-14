Tap away to invite and serve coffee lovers,
Grow your coffee business empire,
Brew the most artisanal caffeine products,
and manage cafés all around the world!
Idle Coffee Corp - 1,000,000 downloads and the story so far!Our first title, Idle Coffee Corp, is available globally as of last Thursday! ... then it all happened so fast, we've just counted the beans and are extremely proud to announce the milestone of first million downloads! 🚀🚀🚀 It's a big milestone for us to reach global launch together with BoomBit and Superscale.
