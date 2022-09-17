Products
Home
→
Product
→
iDied – After death notes
iDied – After death notes
Like online will, but for notes
Everybody is going to die one day or another.
I made a tool to send passwords from your accounts to your loved ones or just say goodbye.
Productivity
iDied – After death notes
About this launch
iDied – After death notes by
iDied – After death notes
was hunted by
Oleh Kopyl
in
Productivity
. Made by
Oleh Kopyl
. Featured on September 19th, 2022.
Upvotes
9
Comments
5
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#14
