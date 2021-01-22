  1. Home
Idenfit

HR software and workforce management systems

Idenfit is cloud based HR software for SMEs as well as international companies that have outgrown spreadsheets. We automate many of the most tedious HR functions and create time for you to do meaningful work.
Yasemin Çelik
Maker
Digital Marketing Manager
İdenfit is super useful for HR departments, it allows users to manage all HR works from one platform. Whether you’re an employee trying to request time-off or an HR manager looking forward to growing and developing your company’s workforce, Idenfit is your all-in-one HR management solution.
Seval
Maker
Human R.
Idenfit helped HR departments a lot in the optimization, automatization and agility to handle employee data and processes like leaves, feedback, goals, etc. Intuitive for its use, user friendly, modern look, flexibility in workflows and constant improvements in the app. #idenfit #hrsoftware https://idenfit.com/
