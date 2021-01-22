discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yasemin Çelik
MakerDigital Marketing Manager
İdenfit is super useful for HR departments, it allows users to manage all HR works from one platform. Whether you’re an employee trying to request time-off or an HR manager looking forward to growing and developing your company’s workforce, Idenfit is your all-in-one HR management solution.
Idenfit helped HR departments a lot in the optimization, automatization and agility to handle employee data and processes like leaves, feedback, goals, etc. Intuitive for its use, user friendly, modern look, flexibility in workflows and constant improvements in the app. #idenfit #hrsoftware https://idenfit.com/