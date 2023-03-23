Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Ideasmarketplace
Ideasmarketplace
A whole world of ideas at your fingertips
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ideasmarketplace is an online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of Ideas and Intellectual Property (IP). Launch Ideas and IP crowdsourcing campaigns for different industries and categories from around the world.
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
+1 by
Ideasmarketplace
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Yes, it was really helpful "
The makers of Ideasmarketplace
About this launch
Ideasmarketplace
A whole world of ideas at your fingertips
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Ideasmarketplace by
Ideasmarketplace
was hunted by
Odunaye Munir 'The Illuminator'
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Marketing
. Made by
Odunaye Munir 'The Illuminator'
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Ideasmarketplace
is not rated yet. This is Ideasmarketplace 's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report