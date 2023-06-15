Products
IdeasFundX
IdeasFundX
An AI tool optimizing fundraising for VCs and start-ups.
IDEASFUNDX is designed to help startups overcome initial challenges with VCs and maximize their chances of successfully raising over $1 million in funding. It also provides investors with tailored opportunities to fund and improved portfolio ROI.
Launched in
Investing
Venture Capital
Fundraising
by
IdeasFundX
About this launch
IdeasFundX
An AI tool optimizing fundraising for VCs and start-ups.
IdeasFundX by
IdeasFundX
was hunted by
Patricia Egard
in
Investing
,
Venture Capital
,
Fundraising
. Made by
Patricia Egard
. Featured on June 16th, 2023.
IdeasFundX
is not rated yet. This is IdeasFundX's first launch.
