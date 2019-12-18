  1. Home
  2.  → Ideapo

Ideapo

Chat assistant that cares about your ideas more than you do.

Ideapo is a lightweight and hands off personal assistant on WhatsApp. Ideapo will remind you about your ideas, help you filter out the ones to forget/keep, and send daily inspiration to help you think of more genius ideas!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
David Olivares
David Olivares
Hunter
What's up makers and thinkers! My co-founder and I were tired of losing track of our ideas under piles of online documents, both in our professional and personal lives. We wanted something lightweight and hands off that would do the work for us, rather than us having to work to find our ideas in other apps . That's why we made Ideapo. It is a personal assistant that stores and reminds you about your ideas. Right now we’re in the Beta stage of this tool. Feedback from you is incredibly valuable to us and we would love to hear what you think. Thanks and stay winning!
UpvoteShare