Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Olivares
Hunter
What's up makers and thinkers! My co-founder and I were tired of losing track of our ideas under piles of online documents, both in our professional and personal lives. We wanted something lightweight and hands off that would do the work for us, rather than us having to work to find our ideas in other apps . That's why we made Ideapo. It is a personal assistant that stores and reminds you about your ideas. Right now we’re in the Beta stage of this tool. Feedback from you is incredibly valuable to us and we would love to hear what you think. Thanks and stay winning!
UpvoteShare