Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
IdeaFeed
IdeaFeed
Very simple social bookmarking evolved
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Collect and share ideas with your own personal idea feed of highlights and bookmarks. Search across bookmarks that you and others saved.
Launched in
Productivity
by
IdeaFeed
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
IdeaFeed
Very simple social bookmarking evolved
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
IdeaFeed by
IdeaFeed
was hunted by
Will Murphy
in
Productivity
. Made by
Will Murphy
. Featured on December 14th, 2022.
IdeaFeed
is not rated yet. This is IdeaFeed's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#157
Report