Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
IDChats
IDChats
A decentralized application for live messages
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
IDChats is a decentralized application for Live Messages. It is committed to being the secure communication infrastructure on blockchain that is compatible with a wide range of Social Graph and decentralized identity services.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
+2 by
IDChats
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
IDChats
IDChats is a decentralized application for Live Messages.
0
reviews
37
followers
Follow for updates
IDChats by
IDChats
was hunted by
IDChats
in
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
IDChats
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
IDChats
is not rated yet. This is IDChats's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
5
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#131
Report