IdBloc protects your privacy & security by generating permanent, anonymous email addresses on demand.
Use IdBloc whenever someone wants your email address. Emails are automatically forwarded to your real address, keeping your identity secure.
Paul ClearyMaker@pauljohncleary · founder: idbloc.co & tab.bz
I have been using a different email address for every website / login / mailing list for a little while now. I first started with gmail plus addresses, then a custom domain. I realised that not everyone has the time to setup their own domain, but everyone should be able to benefit from the enhanced security & privacy of keeping their email address private. So I've made it into a product. Let me know your thoughts!
