Icotar generates simple, playful avatars for your app or website. Based on the lovable avatars from Yik Yak, each avatar consists of a colorful background and a recognizable symbol. All colors and icons are hand-picked from Material Design.
Craig App Man CarusoHunter@craigcaruso · CarusoApps.com
Hey hunters! 😺 I needed an anonymous avatar system for an app I'm making. I always loved the delightful little avatars in Yik Yak, and was shocked that there wasn't a service to generate something similar. So I built a teeny tiny little service to generate these icons on the fly. The API is super simple, just call https://icotar.com/avatar/:hash where :hash can be anything you like. Here's my name as an Icotar https://icotar.com/avatar/craig. Best of all, it's open source. The service is free to use in your apps and websites. Enjoy! 🎁
