Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ICONZ 2
Ranked #5 for today

ICONZ 2

Massive library of 3D icons for all of your projects.

Payment Required
200+ handcrafted 3D icons ✌

This ultimate pack of 3D icons can be used for multiple purposes like - UI, social media, games, AR/VR ... anything.

Buy once, use thousand times.
Launched in Design Tools, Tech by
ICONZ
Ortto
Ad
Build your entire growth engine with a single platform.
About this launch
ICONZ
Premium library of 3D icons
18reviews
19
followers
ICONZ 2 by
ICONZ
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Design Tools, Tech. Made by
Samuel Briskar
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
ICONZ
is rated 5/5 by 18 users. It first launched on October 24th, 2020.
Upvotes
18
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#77