ICONZ 2
Ranked #5 for today
ICONZ 2
Massive library of 3D icons for all of your projects.
Stats
200+ handcrafted 3D icons ✌
This ultimate pack of 3D icons can be used for multiple purposes like - UI, social media, games, AR/VR ... anything.
Buy once, use thousand times.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Tech
by
ICONZ
About this launch
ICONZ
Premium library of 3D icons
18
reviews
19
followers
Follow for updates
ICONZ 2 by
ICONZ
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Samuel Briskar
. Featured on July 8th, 2022.
ICONZ
is rated
5/5 ★
by 18 users. It first launched on October 24th, 2020.
Upvotes
18
Comments
9
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#77
