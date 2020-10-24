discussion
Ivan HomolaCEO, Lunadio.com
I like those icons materials. 😍 Especially, black and gold pops out!
Samuel Briskar
Maker
@ichangetheway Thanks, Ivan! I am glad that you like it 🙏
Samuel Briskar
Maker
I am so happy to announce that we created a new premium 3D library ICONZ 🎉 🎉 I believe that ICONZ can be a great addition to our other libraries from ThreeDee and can be used for various purposes. What is included? 📦 — 1500 PNGs (50 icons * 6 Angles * 6 Combinations of Materials) — Blender source files — 10+ Other materials in Blender as a bonus Money-back guarantee If you have any questions, please let me know here or in the e-mail: samuel@threedee.design For more information about the library, see: http://iconz.design/
Md. Milon Hosain
Great timing! This is what I was looking for.
Samuel Briskar
Maker
@mdmilon444 Nice! :) I am happy to hear that.
