ICONZ is a premium 3D library of 50 icons for any of your projects. You can use them in your products or for marketing purposes (social media posts, landing pages, blogs, newsletters, etc.). Or if you want - for your personal use.
Ivan HomolaCEO, Lunadio.com
I like those icons materials. 😍 Especially, black and gold pops out!
Samuel Briskar
@ichangetheway Thanks, Ivan! I am glad that you like it 🙏
Samuel Briskar
I am so happy to announce that we created a new premium 3D library ICONZ 🎉 🎉 I believe that ICONZ can be a great addition to our other libraries from ThreeDee and can be used for various purposes. What is included? 📦 — 1500 PNGs (50 icons * 6 Angles * 6 Combinations of Materials) — Blender source files — 10+ Other materials in Blender as a bonus Money-back guarantee If you have any questions, please let me know here or in the e-mail: samuel@threedee.design For more information about the library, see: http://iconz.design/
Md. Milon Hosain
Great timing! This is what I was looking for.
Samuel Briskar
@mdmilon444 Nice! :) I am happy to hear that.
