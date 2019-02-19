ICONSVG is a tool to simplify the process of finding and generating SVG icons for your project. You can browse a collection of basic and commonly-used interface icons, modify some of its appearances, then download the icon or copy the SVG code into your code editor.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Gaddafi RusliMaker@gaddafirusli · Designer & developer at shotsnapp.com
Hello again Product Hunt 👋! I made this tool because I feel like there should be a much simpler way to quickly generate/customise common SVG icons for my project, especially while doing bunch of front-end development. You no longer have to open any design tool just to resize or change stroke style/color. You'll be able to do that and copy the resulting SVG code directly from this tool! Let me know what do you think about this project 🙃 Most of the icons in this project are optimised version of feathericons.com by @colebemis (huge fan 🙌)
Upvote Share·
Darshan Gajara@weirdowizard · Product Designer
You're a champ, @gaddafirusli . Keep creating :)
Upvote Share·