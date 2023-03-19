Products
  Home
  3.  → IconSim
IconSim

IconSim

Test your Mac app icons in one click

The perfect tool for an icon designer to test their mac app icons. No more back & forth conversations with the developer. If you're a designer, you can test your icons right away with this tool. It supports both the main app icon as well as menubar icon.
Launched in Design Tools, Icons, Developer Tools
IconSim
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out IconSim. You may also like another app that I created earlier -- Presentify. Give it a whirl if you want to take your presentation to the next level. It's available on Apple App Store and Setapp."

The makers of IconSim
About this launch
IconSimTest your mac app icons in one click
0
reviews
3
followers
by
was hunted by
Ram Patra
in Design Tools, Icons, Developer Tools. Made by
Ram Patra
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is IconSim's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-