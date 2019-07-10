Icons8 Photos 2.0
When we first released Icons8 Photos, we got a bunch of comments that our stock missed some characters and that we have more white models than any others. And it was a solid complaint. Though we were doing our best: casting different models, planning photo stories, shooting in Moscow and Buenos Aires, we were too slow to fulfill all the requests. We were thinking about how to create and diversify photos faster. So, we decided to mask models and objects and combine them. It extended the gallery of photos, for sure, but it was just 10 photos masked per day. Still quite slow. Then we implemented AI-based masking. Got much faster. Next step was to build a tool (Photo Creator) that allows users to compose realistic collages from our photos. It indeed gave more freedom to creators who needed to tell a specific story, but our photo stock still lacked plenty of situations. And users couldn’t influence the photos in the stock. You know where it’s all going. Today we are using community creative power to build the most diverse photo stock. Now everyone can influence the photo library: - recompose the photo - publish it - get likes from the community Icons8 Photos presents multiple cultures, non-binary genders, various age groups, and body types. To navigate through models, use filters. Didn’t find something you need, just create it.
I've been using Icons8 Photos for over a year, and when I need photos of people, it's my fav. First of all, due to the diversity of models that has significantly grown throughout this period. The idea to integrate Photo Creator right into the photo stock and let users change the photos is a real killer. That's what will make my work much faster and more exciting. What's more, I am really keen to see the resource transformation into a creative community - feels like real fun. Keep rocking, guys!
I like the pics in the Kinfolk-style. But the recomposing feature is revolutionary!
