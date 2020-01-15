Icons8 for Figma
Find the perfect icon without ever leaving Figma
Ivan
Maker
When Figma announced it was making a plugin system, we were excited. We use Figma for our internal UI designs, so we quickly added making our own plugin to our backlog. And now today is the day! This lightweight plugin gives you access to all of our acclaimed icons, with easy to use options for sizing, formatting, and search. At Icons8 we have been hand-crafting icons for the last 6 years, this lets us offer the largest, most consistent icon packs around. Choose from 30 different styles to match whatever project you are working on. We offer an extensive free tier–thousands of PNG icons are available for free–all we ask is that you use add a link to icons8.com to credit us. Happy Designing!
Icons8 in Figma! Whoopee, thanks!
Maker
Some integrations are just an obvious win-win. Even while in testing this little, but powerful plugin has already saved a ton of time creating new web designs. Give it a try :)
Cool to see how the team keeps up with not only what interface designers need but also where they need it. Keep rocking, guys!
Great work guys! Thank you.
