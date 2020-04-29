Icons8 Emoji
Beautiful and legal emoji for apps
Set your brand apart with custom, beautiful emoji. Icons8 has reimagined what emoji should look like, creating a full set of reactions, smileys, people, food, and so much more. Designed as layered SVGs, these emoji can be recomposed to create truly unique experiences -up to 16 billion of them! Keep your workflow simple with files served from our production CDN, provided by API or a flat JSON file. No more hand selecting emoji. Our emoji are perfect for apps, games, newsletters, or use as stickers. Many apps use Apple emoji without understanding that it is actually a violation of their rules, and can result in apps getting removed from the app store. Instead of licensing the same emoji as everyone else, get the best straight from the source.
They are so lovely. Great job guys!
It is no secret that the internet (and PH) *really* love emoji. I am quite excited to see the creative use cases dynamic emoji will unlock. From custom keyboards to avatars and more engaging advertising; what would you use them for?
