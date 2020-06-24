Icons8 Developer API
500k+ design assets, now available on-demand
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ivan
Maker
This one has been a long time coming… Do you want to know how big companies have such amazing libraries of graphics? They get them delivered directly! Until now, our API has been mainly a commercial product, but starting now anyone can access 500k+ icons, vectors, songs, and photos through our new developer portal. The possibilities are limitless, so get creative. No-code apps? Drag-n-drop email builders? Dynamic images based on headlines? Why not?! Your users deserve options for photos beyond Unsplash and way more icons than Font Awesome. Pull in thousands of songs licensed for use in videos and illustrations that make everything more beautiful. In case you haven’t heard of Icons8, we are a design and engineering team that has been producing content in-house for the last 8 years. Our goal is to make you look professional and consistent without needing to hire designers, or be one yourself. Features: - Reliably serving 500k+ calls daily (it runs our site too!) - Documented, developer-friendly APIs - Developer portal let’s you manage API keys and track usage - Access icons, illustrations, music, and photos - Tagged assets for easy search & user discovery - Check API status and availability
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
It is really fun to see design becoming more code-ready. You can build some pretty powerful features by combining a few of these APIs. No waiting for custom works or design approvals lets you ship value faster. And that is the name of the game for smaller makers!
Upvote (3)Share