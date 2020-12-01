discussion
Gianluca
MakerSoftware engineer @ inkofpixel
Hey PH, we built iconOS to give creators a curated space to showcase their icon sets. If you're on the hunt for the perfect icon set, we've already got some of the most amazing icon sets available. But make sure to check us out every now and then to see what's going on in this space, as they'll hopefully increase in the next days. If you're a creator, consider submitting your icon sets, it is (of course) free and it takes just a minute! If you decide to do it, please consider giving us an affiliate fee. Most creators are sharing 20-25% with us, but it's you who decides how much. If it's fine for you, it's fine for us! This is just the first launch, but we have tons of stuff planned for the future. Make sure to also follow the @iconos_app twitter account, something cool is gonna happen there soon 👀 Last but not least, don't forget to share iconOS and your favourite icon sets on Twitter and social media. That way you'll support the creators and help us spread the word about the beautiful world of custom icon themes ✨ Fun facts: - If you visit iconOS from Product Hunt, you'll be granted… minicats! 🐱 - Why there's a 1 in the url, you ask? That's because we mistakenly launched yesterday (so if you're having a deja-vu, it's not you) - The icon thing is actually a cover up, our real aim is to get Apple to realise they should be making an iPhone nano. If you find bugs (likely) or have some feedback, reach out to us on Twitter → @jj_ranalli & @forgng Happy icon hunting!
Cool site! Great work guys!
@milosmilikic Thank you Milos!
So cool, keep working on this!
@baristotele1 That's for sure! :)