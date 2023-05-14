Products
Home
→
Product
→
Iconomy
Iconomy
Create aesthetic app icons with text prompts
Visit
Upvote 10
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Use simple text prompts with custom AI models to design beautiful on-brand icons. Use the Figma plug-in for ultimate convenience or the web app for more control. Get ready to add some pizzazz to your projects!
Launched in
Design Tools
Icons
by
Iconomy
About this launch
Iconomy
Create aesthetic app icons with text prompts
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Iconomy by
Iconomy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Icons
. Made by
viba mohan
and
Vatsal Manot
. Featured on May 15th, 2023.
Iconomy
is not rated yet. This is Iconomy's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report