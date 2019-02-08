Iconn is a platform to simplify the booking process of celebrity entertainment.
Hunter
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
On one side: I'm surprised to see Ja Rule drop this app right after all the Fyre Festival controversy. On the other side: Now might be the best time to launch while he and Fyre Festival are top of mind.
Tomer Dicturel@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai
@rrhoover Same here - Fyre Festival is all over Netflix and Hulu - idea is great ! timing ?
Kristofer™Hunter@kristofertm · #6 Product Hunter. E-Skateboard fanatic
What could go wrong...
Joe Batutis@jbatutis · Graphic Designer
This is actually a good idea.
Nate Davis@_nathanieldavis · UI Designer
Lol
Willie Morris@morewillie · Formerly Amazon, Boeing, and Faithbox
As @jasonnellis mentioned on Twitter, I dont believe this is a different app. This is the Fyre app rebranded and unless rev is going to making amends to everyone they screwed -- bye.
Willie Morris@morewillie · Formerly Amazon, Boeing, and Faithbox
also super appropriate name for the agency who currently has artists on the site https://imgur.com/a/GhQwgDA
