Iconn

Celebrity entertainment booking platform by Ja Rule

Iconn is a platform to simplify the booking process of celebrity entertainment.

Around the web
Ja Rule's New App Has People Comparing It to Fyre FestThe Ice Connect (ICONN) app is driven by the same motives that led Ja Rule to partner with mega-millennial Billy McFarland.
Complex

Hunter
Kristofer™
Kristofer™
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
On one side: I'm surprised to see Ja Rule drop this app right after all the Fyre Festival controversy. On the other side: Now might be the best time to launch while he and Fyre Festival are top of mind.
Tomer Dicturel
Tomer Dicturel@tomerdi · Founder @Crane.ai
@rrhoover Same here - Fyre Festival is all over Netflix and Hulu - idea is great ! timing ?
Kristofer™
Kristofer™Hunter@kristofertm · #6 Product Hunter. E-Skateboard fanatic
What could go wrong...
Joe Batutis
Joe Batutis@jbatutis · Graphic Designer
This is actually a good idea.
Nate Davis
Nate Davis@_nathanieldavis · UI Designer
Lol
Willie Morris
Willie Morris@morewillie · Formerly Amazon, Boeing, and Faithbox
As @jasonnellis mentioned on Twitter, I dont believe this is a different app. This is the Fyre app rebranded and unless rev is going to making amends to everyone they screwed -- bye.
Willie Morris
Willie Morris@morewillie · Formerly Amazon, Boeing, and Faithbox
also super appropriate name for the agency who currently has artists on the site https://imgur.com/a/GhQwgDA
