Molly Waldron
HunterVP @ Transform, a blockchain PR firm
With ICONFi, it's easy to create an account and start earning interest on your BTC, ETH, USDT, or ICX. Your digital assets are compounded automatically every four hours, more often than any competing platform.
@henri_ducon I think we should get to profitability first. We'll plan something good if that happens.
Crisp & clear design, I like it. The possibility of being able to earn interest on different crypto currencies hassle free is rather exciting. Also: you can compound your earnings automatically, which is great. I'm also looking forward to all of those other products related to ICON and the Icon blockchain which are coming soon: Ommfinance, Bridge, security tokens, etc.
Interesting. Good luck competing with Revolut. Do you plan to support Tezos?
