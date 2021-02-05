  1. Home
  2.  → ICONFi

ICONFi

Crypto savings account

Android
iPhone
Fintech
+ 4
ICONFi is a digital asset savings platform. ICONFi lets you earn interest on your digital assets including BTC, ETH, ICX, and USDT, and provides a simple solution for staking ICX. ICONFi helps you grow your investments with a simple, secure user interface.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
16 Reviews5.0/5
Molly Waldron
Hunter
VP @ Transform, a blockchain PR firm
With ICONFi, it's easy to create an account and start earning interest on your BTC, ETH, USDT, or ICX. Your digital assets are compounded automatically every four hours, more often than any competing platform.
Share
MinFounder, ICON Project
Hi Everyone! If you have any questions, please let me know.
Share
Henri Ducon
@minhokim Is there any transparency about how ICONFi profits are going to be spent from the ICONFi team ?
Share
MinFounder, ICON Project
@henri_ducon I think we should get to profitability first. We'll plan something good if that happens.
Share
Fez Box
🎈
Cryptosetups Founder
Great first version! nice and clean. looking forward to more assets getting added $icd $dai $usdc
Share
elliott
🎈
twitter @spacetimecoin
Very simple to get up and running in an interest earning crypto based application!
Share
Benjamin
🎈
Roboto-Maximús
Crisp & clear design, I like it. The possibility of being able to earn interest on different crypto currencies hassle free is rather exciting. Also: you can compound your earnings automatically, which is great. I'm also looking forward to all of those other products related to ICON and the Icon blockchain which are coming soon: Ommfinance, Bridge, security tokens, etc.
Share
LauraSmithGrowth Hacking consultant
Interesting. Good luck competing with Revolut. Do you plan to support Tezos?
Share
Hidden comment