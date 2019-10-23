Log InSign up
Icon Project

Advancing the success of Black and Brown men in tech

The Icon Project provides a mobile app, community platform & mentorship program to build emotional intelligence to advance the success of Black and Brown men in tech around the world.
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
Naomi Assaraf 🔥
So important! I happily applied to be a mentor! Thanks, @waynesutton!
C.C. Chapman
C.C. Chapman
What a great and needed idea.
