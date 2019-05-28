Icon is a new social role playing game by Eternal. You compete to win the @POODLES Instagram account with over 100k followers.
1 - Download the app
2 - Swipe to find a background
3 - Record as Poodles
4 - Post to Instagram with @POODLES & #virtualicon
Reggie JamesMaker
Hey PH Community. My name is Reggie and I am the co-founder, CEO of Eternal. I'm excited to launch our first game with you, ICON. ICON is a social role playing game where you compete to win the @POODLES account on Instagram. The account has over 100k followers, making the winner an instant avatar influencer. Players compete by submitting a video or photo as an avatar, using our app. In our world the year is 2040 and you are living in Instagram City, previously known as Los Angeles. You are competing to be the new Poodles. They are a multiracial teen heart throb with over 100k followers. Icon is a very simple game 1 - Download the app - No login required. 2 - You see an Animoji like avatar on screen 3 - Record your video as Poodles 4 - Share it everywhere We want you to be fully you through Poodles. Record and post it to your Instagram. At the Poodles account. We will be viewing posts for a couple of weeks, and then our team will select the new Poodles and hand over the keys to the account. Minting you an avatar superstar.
