Icebreakers 3.0 COVID-19 edition

Irina Tofan
great!
Hello Product Hunt! We now live in a world where social distancing and remote work is the norm (for those of us fortunate enough). During these times, we believe that it's more important than ever to bring that human connection to your team. Based on user feedback and current changing times, we present to you Icebreakers, the COVID-19 edition. What you get: ❇️ Rotating watercooler question of the week...try the COVID-19 Icebreakers! ❇️ Nudges on Mondays to share a fun link or weekend highlights with a photo. ❇️ Public channel posting of answers, enabling everyone to learn about each other. ❇️ Ability to set-it-and-forget-it after install, or completely customize. ❇️ Special newcomer questionnaire to give new teammates a big welcome. Also announcing today - we are making Icebreakers FREE FOR COMMUNITIES! 🙌 Online communities can be so valuable, especially during times like this, and we want to do our part in helping to build stronger communities. As always, we would love all feedback and thoughts. Most of our changes come from users telling us what they want, and we are always looking to continuous improve Icebreakers. So check it out and find out what your teammates are panic hoarding. You know you wanna know...😂
