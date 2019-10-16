Icebreakers 2.0
Build stronger team relationships with fun Q&A on Slack
#1 Product of the Day
Suhas Ghante
One of the challenges for me in working in a remote team is building that personal and authentic connection that enables us to work in a high-functioning way. Icebreakers has been awesome in helping my team build that human connection. Check it out!
Hi everyone 👋, Ellen here (CEO/Co-founder of CareerLark). I'm really excited to share with you our Slack app Icebreakers! As a remote/distributed team in US, Europe, and Asia, we made Icebreakers because we saw that while we worked closely together professionally, it was tough to build more of that personal connection given the time zone differences and digital nature of our interactions. Icebreakers solves for this by randomly picking people from your selected channel, pinging them with fun and informative questions, then posting their answers. True story between Mady and me, our intern: 👩 Ellen: What will you do at the end of summer before school starts again? 👩💼 Mady: I actually don't have that much time because I have crew, I'm the coxswain. 👩 Ellen: How did this not come up all summer? That's so cool! Everyone is interesting in their own way and our hope is that Icebreakers can spur more of these types of conversations. We would love to hear your thoughts and feedback! As a thank you to the ProductHunt community we are offering 30% discount off our paid plan (we have a freemium model with automatic 30-days free trial of the paid plan, no credit card required), just use the Slack install link from this page. Finally, a question for you: what are your hacks for fostering personal connections between distributed team members?
This Icebreaker app seems pretty icy cool! ❄️ I’m going to use it on my oh so serious team to get everyone talking about fun topics while they work. Will let you all know whether I can break the ice.
Thanks David, "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy" right? We hope that you can use Icebreakers to have some fun with your team! Let us know how that goes.
Thanks
@sshafiq_ahmed No, thank you! :)
That's now probably the best way to find out your team members better
@artur_buyukyan Thanks Artur, we think so too! Our algorithm generates a balance of fun questions (i.e. what's your favorite cuisine?) and informative questions (How would you like to get feedback?) to ensure that teammates are getting to know each other in a multi-faceted way.
